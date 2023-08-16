If Ghana will burn, it will be because of untruthful journalists – Ken Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has averred that journalists will be the cause of any instability in the country because of the unfairness they portray in the line of their work sometimes.

Agyapong insists that until journalists balance their reportage on key issues and incidents, they would appear stereotypical and the discharge of their duties.



Speaking on August 15 to Umaru Sanda of Citi TV, Agyapong stated: “If Ghana is going to burn, it is journalists, because most of you do not speak the truth. Yes. Read my lips.”



He was responding to a question on the bad press associated with the notion that he was an insulting politician, a label that he rejected stating that his boldness and truth speaking has serially been tagged as arrogance.



In the specific case of his infamous exchange of unprintable words with late Alhaji Bature on live TV, he stated: “…at least you should have given me the benefit of the doubt to describe Alhaji Bature as this and that.



“What did Alhaji Bature say about my family? We have to be fair, if I ask you the question, you cannot give me an answer because most of you are stereotyped. And most of us we consume information without digesting it. I was responding to the accusation by Alhaji Bature but whatever he accused me of, nobody heard it,” he added.



Agyapong is one of 10 aspirants seeking to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer for the 2024 polls.

