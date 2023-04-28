1
Menu
News

If Ghana will collapse, it's because of NPP and NDC - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah snaps

Video Archive
Fri, 28 Apr 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Governance Lecturer at the Central University, Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah has lambasted both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), claiming these two parties are the reasons why galamsey menace can't be eradicated.

According to him, both the NPP and NDC as well as Chiefs are actively involved in galamsey activities destroying the environment and water bodies in the country.

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah noted he once personally witnessed an incident where an NDC member involved in galamsey received a tipoff from an NPP member to warn him ahead of an operation to seize excavators in the community where he was undertaking his galamsey activities.

"We are legalizing an illegality...It's a shame!", he snapped.

He believed if the nation will win the fight against galamsey, the political influence needs to be extinguished.

"If this country will collapse, it is because of the NPP and NDC...We don't have the will to fight galamsey. I pity the President," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show.

video=184736>

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: