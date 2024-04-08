If Ghanaians were to vote beyond party lines, Alan would emerge as president in 2024 – NPP man

Movement for Change founder, Alan Kyerematen

The founder and leader of Patriot Ghana, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opined that Alan Kyerematen would have emerged as the President of Ghana in the 2024 presidential election if Ghanaians were to vote beyond partisan lines.

According to him, if Ghanaian voters were to abandon their political parties and consent to voting along national lines, the former Trade and Industry Minister would have shocked us.



Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, “If Ghanaians should stop voting along partisan lines in the 2024 presidential election,



“If we vote for someone without considering the party lines, Alan will emerge as president and defeat Mahama and Bawumia.”



"If we are to accept the truth and declare that we will no longer vote for parties, Alan will win.



"The 2024 general elections would not be an easy ride. No candidate can win the elections by a one-touch victory. The elections would go into a runoff, and when that happens, the NPP would need the support of Alan and his team. If we insult them today and the elections go into a runoff, can we go back and ask them to support us?



"We need to be careful. We should stop attacking him and his supporters. We should be circumspect and not engage in the politics of insults,” he added.

He was reacting to the recent comments made by Alan Kyerematen, who asked Christians to vote massively for him since he was one of them.



Contrary to the claims by some NPP personalities that the comments made were religious bigotry, he took a different position.



He asserted that there was nothing wrong with the comments, just as there was also something wrong with Dr. Bawumia telling Muslims to vote for him because he was a Muslim and that it was time for a Muslim to also be elected as president.



“It was wrong for Alan to have said that. Bawumia had, on so many occasions, made the same comments. He had told Muslims to vote for him because he was a Muslim and that they had to make history.”



To those who are attacking Alan, he said they have to stop and be considerate in their campaign, telling Ghanaians what the NPP will do should Dr. Bawumia win the presidential election.



“We have to consent to tell Ghanaians our record, what we have achieved under Akufo-Addo, and what we will do when Dr. Bawumia takes over. The attacks on Alan are not necessary. We need to stop it immediately. Alan made his comments, and our focus is to examine our candidate and ask if he is also Christlike. He is not Christlike, but when we say someone is Christlike, the person should not just be a Christian but someone with empathy and kindness, among other traits. That is what is important.”