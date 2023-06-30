‘If God still kills people, Akufo-Addo would have been dead by now’ – NDC communicator

President Akufo-Addo

Kweku Boahen, the former Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has made scathing remarks about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, suggesting that if divine punishment still befell individuals for dishonesty as it used to be in the ancient times, the President would have been struck dead due to his consistent lies.

Kweku Boahen accused the president of being disconnected from the realities of the country and merely regurgitating speeches crafted by his handlers.



His comments follow Akufo-Addo's recent address during the Eid-Ul-Adha celebrations, where he expressed confidence in restoring the country's economy to full health, saying, "We're working to restore the economy to full health, and Inshallah, we shall do so."



Speaking in a panel discussion on UTV’s Adekye Nsroma on June 29, 2023, Boahen exclaimed, "Those times that God used to kill people, if we were in those days, Akufo-Addo would have been struck dead, he doesn't speak the truth.



“He is a liar, he is like Bawumia, and he doesn't even know what is happening in the country."



He further questioned the President's competence and awareness, challenging his ability to write a check of 3 million Ghana cedis if handed a pen.

He went on to criticize President Akufo-Addo's alleged lack of engagement with the country's affairs, claiming that the President rarely reads and falls asleep during public events.



“Can Akufo-Addo write three million Ghana cedis cheque when you give him a pen? Can he write? Does he even know what is happening in the country, he doesn’t read, for him every day he is asleep, every program that he goes he sleeps…He claimed that there is light, ask anybody within Accra that for about two months, have they been able to get a meter in their house?” he added.



According to Boahen, the President, who should inspire hope and aspiration, instead offers empty promises. "The president that we look up to, to give us hope and aspirations is telling us trash, and you want us to entertain him. Akufo-Addo is a waste president."





"Akufo-Addo is a liar and waste president" - Kwaku Boahen#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/dbBjj77fKf — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) June 29, 2023

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:









Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AM/SARA