'If I’m in bed with the government just for Asomdwe Park to be built, then hurray' - Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, says he was ‘in bed’ with the government just to renovate the Asomdwe Park.

According to him, he was never at peace knowing the situation of the park before the renovation, and therefore, when he had a chance with the government and was asked what he wanted, he requested that the Asomdwee Park be renovated.



Mr. Koku Anyidoho made the comments on The Agenda on Atinka TV with host Nana Fianko.



The ‘New’ Asomdwee Park was commissioned by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo.



It was renovated by the Atta Mills Institute in collaboration with the Coastal Development Authority.



Before the commissioning of the Park, some members of former President Atta-Mills’ family accused the government and the Coastal Development Authority of neglecting the family in the attempt to renovate the Park and requested the body of President Mills be given to them for reburial in his hometown, Ekumfi-Atuam in the Central Region.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s also accused the government of neglecting them in their plans to commission the new Asomdwee Park.



Some NDC members accused Mr. Koku Anyidoho of being in bed with the government.



Reacting to the issue, Koku Anyidoho said, “If I’m in bed with the government just for Asomdwe Park to be built, then hurray.”



I wanted to build because not doing so was weighing heavily on my spirit and soul.



“The man is so far the first President to have died in office, and we went and threw him at the Asomdwee Park, Look at it today; is it not looking nice? Have I taken it to my house?”

For those who accused him of exhuming the dead body, he said that was a sad propaganda, adding that the truth will always stand and that now, people know the truth.



“Now people know the truth that I did not exhume the dead body; I only begged the President to do it, and he did it, and I am forever grateful to him,” he said.



For those who also said that Mr. Koku Anyidoho betrayed his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), over the renovation of the Asomdwe Park, he replied that he could not wait for the NDC to come back in 2024 to renovate the park, saying time waits for no man.