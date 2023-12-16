If I see Bawumia and Ken Ofori-Atta in heaven, I'll question God - Sam George

MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has expressed strong criticism of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, stating that he would question God if he sees the two men in heaven.

According to him, the two have destroyed the economy such that pensioners have been badly affected.



“On top of the list of the worst performing ministers is Ken Ofori-Atta. Let me tell you what he has done. My parents are elderly, they are pensioners and you have Ken Ofori-Atta giving haircuts to their life earned savings. Some have worked over 40 years. Which country have you seen a former chief justice going to picket?



“Ken and his siamese twin Bawumia, have messed up this economy. Look, I will have questions to ask God if I see them in heaven. If both of them make it to heaven, then God must review the marking scheme,” he said this in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM on Friday, December 15, 2023.



When pressed by the host to identify the best-performing minister under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Sam George pointed to Dan Botwe as the most effective.



He criticised other ministries, including communication, information, defence, and interior, expressing disappointment with their performance.



“In the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king but struggling to see who is the light among them. Communication ministry, information ministry, there is nothing to write home about. At the defence ministry, the minister is using the soldiers to beat the young people of our country. When you pick the interior, you can't say what is happening there.

“As for finance don't even go there. Imagine Dr Duffour’s time and now see what Ken Ofori-Atta has done. He is only interested in quoting bible scriptures instead of quoting economic figures,” he said.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



NW/AE



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



