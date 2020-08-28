General News

If I see Oppong Nkrumah, I’ll pass – A Plus opens up on soured relationship

Musician, satirist and political activist Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) has said there is no cordial relationship between him and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament for Ofoase Ayirebi who doubles as the Minister of Information.

Without mincing words, A Plus mentioned on Kofi TV that he would ignore the politician if their paths crossed but was quick to add that should the legislator move to exchange pleasantries with him, he would not disregard the gesture.



“Kojo Oppong Nkrumah used to be my friend; now, I don’t like him. I won’t lie and say we’re in a good relationship. I don’t like him. If I see him, I’ll pass; but if he greets me, I’ll respond. We must accord people respect,” he noted in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Detailing the basis for his resolution, A Plus indicated that Mr. Oppong Nkrumah once poked him for criticising the Akufo-Addo government’s fight against corruption. According to him, despite the works he did to contribute to Oppong Nkrumah’s victory, the politician refused to appreciate his criticism and rather projected him [A Plus] as a bitter person.



He said: “In 2016, I dedicated my time and risked my life for him [Oppong Nkrumah]. I went to Ofoase Ayirebi to help him win the parliamentary elections. I did it for free, I just wanted to help him to win.



“So when you win and go for a radio interview on corruption and I’m mentioned that I have criticized the government about its way of fighting corruption and you create an impression that ‘A Plus is not a serious guy, he has fallen out with the government so no one should take him serious’, I’ll come at you.”

A visibly unhappy A Plus further said: “I’m not your co-equal. You are a government appointee, I run my own business. I’m not an appointee. The government tasked me but revoked it after three months thinking I’ll die as a result. I have survived it. Out of my free will, I supported your campaign and it meant I meant well for you. So if you become a minister and think you have power, don’t think you can use that power to disrespect people who genuinely supported you.”



A few weeks ago, A Plus labelled Oppong Nkrumah a liar. In a social media post, he stated that: “My brother Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah was the host of Joy FM super morning show. I remember how he used to ask politicians questions and always tried to expose their lies. Today he is the one who lies for politicians.”



Watch the interview below:





