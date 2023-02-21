0
If I were Akufo-Addo, I would've axed Ofori-Atta - Apraku reiterates

Kofi Konadu Apraku 12 NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Konadu Apraku

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr Konadu Apraku, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says "if I were the President, I would have listened to the MPs and removed Ofori-Atta’’.

Speaking on GTV, he explained that “in politics, you have to be sensitive to public opinion. Sometimes, it may not be the truth, but that is the sentiments, and the sentiments of the people need to be examined, and acted upon if it is possible.

"It’s a great deal for the NPP MPs to come out there to say they don’t want our Finance Minister, their own Finance Minister that they have worked with in the past’’.

According to him, “in democracy, we have to be sensitive to the people. Lack of action exacerbates the problem, so you cut it off and cut your losses and I would have cut my losses and said please you have done enough, the environment is hostile to you so go. I would have changed him”.

