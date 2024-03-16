If NPP had a succession plan, Bawumia won't be flagbearer – Yaw Boateng Gyan

Yaw Boateng Gyan, a former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for electing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer.

Gyan's criticism comes in response to remarks made by the Majority Leader, Alex Afenyo-Markin, who earlier this week, suggested that the NDC lacks a succession plan, citing the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as their running mate.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM on March 15, 2024, Boateng Gyan rebuked Afenyo-Markin's assertion, highlighting the irony in the NPP's own leadership decisions.



He questioned whether the NPP truly has a succession plan in place, arguing that if they did, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would not have been chosen as their flagbearer.



"Let me address what Afenyo-Markin said. He is asserting that we don't have a succession plan. If they have a succession plan, would Bawumia become their flagbearer?



“If his party indeed has a succession plan, would Bawumia be chosen as their flagbearer? Obviously not. You see, time and seasons reveal the calibre of individuals who are supported to lead a group or political party.

“In that regard, if it is God’s plan, it shall come to pass regardless. Succession planning involves human beings arranging their own affairs, but even if arrangements are made, and God thwarts the plans, there is nothing one can do about it.



“So, it wasn’t necessary for my brother Afenyo-Markin to make such statements in Parliament,” he said.



Meanwhile, Afenyo Markin has since apologized for his comment against the professor.







AM/SARA

