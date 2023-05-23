18
Menu
News

If Ofori-Atta had failed then the world has failed - NPP MP

Stephen Amoah Nhyaieso MP Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Stephen Amoah

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, who doubles as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, has rejected assertions that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has failed in his role.

According to Dr Stephen Amoah, Ghana's economic challenges are largely due to external factors and anybody who says otherwise is not being truthful.

Speaking in a TV3 interview on Friday, May 19, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Amoah added that if Ofori-Atta has failed as finance minister then the whole world has failed.

“If he (Ofori-Atta) has failed then the world has failed, very simply. When you say this and people will say you are comparing Ghana to one country. I don’t believe in that. I believe in comparing a country to continental or global performance.

“Giants economies that we even depend on such as the UK, US and the Asia countries (are suffering). I came from the UK on the 16th of last month (April), their base rate (government interest rate for banks) has been increased by 1600 percent (from 0.25 to 4.5 per cent) post-Covid… their inflation rate is at a 40-year high.

“Within a period of about three months, nurses, doctors, teachers, aviation workers, magistrate court workers, and railway workers have all had union strikes. A lot of things are going on even in the countries we depend on,” he said.

He reiterated that the economic challenges in Ghana now are as a result of global challenges and not mismanagement of the economy as being asserted by some factions in the public.

Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: