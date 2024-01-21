If a female running mate won't help you, why select her? - Atik asks Mahama, Bawumia

Atik Mohammed, convener of Mass Action Committee

Atik Mohammed has waded into discussions regarding the Running Mate slots of both the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress and the numerous demands for a female to occupy the position.

The flagbearers of both parties, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, are yet to declare their Running Mates and as Ghanaians await the announcement, there are already calls on the parties to pick certain favorites of the people.



On the part of the New Patriotic Party, names like Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, and Henry Kwabena Kokofu, the Chief Executive Officer of the Environmental Protection Agency have cropped up.



The National Democratic Congress has been silent on their list, however, it could be recalled that Mr. John Mahama chose former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, as his Running Mate into the 2020 elections; it is unclear if she will be re-appointed or not.



The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana) has appealed to the presidential candidates to consider choosing women to partner them.



"Why can’t we open up and give both men and women the same opportunities?”, the women lawyers questioned.

He argued that “when you take US, it took them 200 years to get a female Running Mate or a woman who is currently their Vice President. We won’t sit down for it to be 200 years before we choose a woman as Running Mate; we have to speak out”.



Atik, sharing his views on the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, admonished the flagbearers not to be pressured nor fall for the demands to elect a woman but advised they should look for a candidate who will complement them in realizing their vision.



"If you know running with a woman will not help your ticket, why would you do that?", he also asked .



He cautioned the flagbearers against doing the bidding of the lobbyists saying "you may have a woman who is equally impactful. If that is your choice, that is fair and good but do not let any person force you to choose a woman because they say when you select a woman, it makes the ticket pleasant. It makes you look nice".



He added; "It is not about the niceness of the ticket; it is about your ability to win and if that person is a woman, fair enough. If it is a man, fair enough."