If a fetish priest wishes his country to collapse, he'll suffer too - Sam Pyne replies Asiedu Nketia

NPP Ashanti Regional Secretary, Sam Pyne

NPP Secretary in the Ashanti Region, Sam Pyne, has fired shots at the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, over his comments on the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Ken Ofori-Atta received a unanimous approval by Parliament's Appointments Committee to head the Finance Ministry after passing his vetting.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly called General Mosquito, in an interview on Okay FM’s morning show 'Ade Akye Abia', disclosed reasons why the Minority Caucus on the Appointments Committee approved Ken Ofori-Atta.



He stated there was a consensus at the NDC hierarchy that the Minority Caucus approves Ken Ofori-Atta because they believe he performed abysmally during President Akufo-Addo's first term, therefore maintaining him in office will inure to the benefit of the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



“We have strategies as a political party and some of the NDC leaders sat down and considered the approval of the nominee as to whether passing or failing him, which one will be in the interest of the party. So, we all decided that if we allow him to be the Finance Minister, it will be in the interest of the NDC...



“We realised during the vetting of the Finance Minister, he was exposed in all his wrong deeds . . . The banks he collapsed, PDS deal and bad financial decisions he superintended over; we needed him to be there to remind Ghanaians what he has brought on this country.

"Tell Nana Akufo-Addo that if it is this lame-back Finance Minister he wants to still be in control of the country’s finances, so be it, and that is why we told our people to approve him,” he revealed.



Responding to Asiedu Nketia during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Sam Pyne was alarmed by the thoughts of the opposition party for Ghana.



He wondered why a leader and a political party would wish bad things to happen to Ghanaians so they come into power.



He went proverbial on the NDC General Secretary and his party saying "if you're an opposition leader, former flagbearer, General Secretary, party Chairman or a Member of Parliament for the opposition and you refuse to contribute to the development of the country but rather will help to destroy the nation, I say when a fetish Priest wishes his country to collapse, he will suffer too because he lives in the country".