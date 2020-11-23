If my 1st term was satisfactory, imagine what my 2nd term will be – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said to Ghanaians that “if my first four years is satisfactory, then you can imagine how my next term will be”.

Speaking at Aburi in the Eastern Region during his tour, the President told Ghanaians that: “I want you to assess my first term”, saying: “I have not deceived you, I have been truthful with Ghanaians, and I have done my best”.



“I plead with you to extend my mandate, so, I can continue to do more for you.”



The President said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the “blueprint for the development of the country”, adding: “And this is going to take place in Akufo-Addo’s second term.”

Before hitting the Eastern Region, the President was in the Volta Region, where he addressed the people of Hohoe, saying: “I have to come to you on my record – what I have done in these four years as President of the Republic.”



He continued: “The question that you have to ask yourself is: have I remained faithful to you? Have I stood by my commitments to you? And if I have stood by my commitments, if I have remained faithful to you, then you can look upon me as a man of integrity, a man who keeps his words, a man who fulfils his promises to the people.”



The President, therefore, appealed to residents of Hohoe, and, indeed, the Volta Region, to “continue to trust me, for the next four years is going to be even better than the four years that we’ve gone through. I will not make any commitments to you that I cannot fulfil, I will never do that to the people of Ghana.”