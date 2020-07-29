General News

If my mother was a witch I would have killed her myself - Son of lynched 'witch'

Late Akua Denteh was lynched for being a 'witch'

The son of a 90-year-old woman, Mariama Akua Denteh lynched for being a ‘witch,’ at Kafaba in East Gonja has called on the police to with immediate effect bring the killers of his mother to book.

Salami Acquah denied strong that his mother is a witch as alleged in an interview with Citi FM’s Eye Witness News.



“If my mother is a witch, I would have killed her myself,” he sorrowfully said.



Narrating the lynching of his mother, Mr. Acquah noted that he was alerted of his mother’s ‘capture’ by some individuals in the town by his younger sister.



According to him, “No one was able to save my mother during that public lynching."

He revealed that, “a close relative was among those captured in the video beating his old mother to death. It is sad, why would they do that?”



The late madam Denteh was lynched because a soothsayer, who had been invited to Kafaba to identify witches in the town, said she was one.



She left behind 21 grandchildren.

