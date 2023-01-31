If no one acknowledges your hard work, the spirit of NPP will find you, acknowledge you - NPP Youth told

Deputy National Women's Organiser of the NPP, Hajia Safia Mohammed

Deputy National Women's Organiser of the New Patriotic Party Hajia Safia Mohammed has encouraged the youth of the party in the Savannah region not to be perturbed by relenting in their efforts to work for the party because they are not being acknowledged or recognized and rewarded in the party.

She advised the youth to stay determined, committed, and resilient to the service of the party for better days ahead.



Speaking at the NPP Savannah Regional Youth Wing and TESCON Conference, 2023 dubbed "THE BIG EVENT" in Damongo over the weekend, Hajia Safia told the youth that “If you are working for the NPP and those around you don't acknowledge you, the spirit of NPP will find you and acknowledge you. So as a youth keep working hard for the party."



She stated further that the NPP has never failed to reward hard work.



Facilitating "The use of social media for effective political campaign", the outspoken deputy national women’s organizer urged the youth of the party to leverage the opportunities of social media in contemporary politics to propagate the achievements of the party.

According to her, social media has become an important tool for political campaigns, as it allows candidates to connect with potential voters and supporters in a direct and personal way.



She emphasised that "I see the commitment of our youth to get the work done in 2024 so we can break the 8.”



Hajia Safia bemoaned the menace where members resort to denigrating their party in the public space and making a mockery of their leaders simply because the opposition has set out an agenda in that regard.



She, therefore, appealed to members of the New Patriotic Party to eschew such denigration, personal attacks, character assassination and vilifying each other, especially at this crucial moment that the party readies to open nominations for both parliamentary and flagbearer contests. Such acts she stated will further fragment the party rank and file and might derail the party’s fortunes to break the 8.