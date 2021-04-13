If not Parliament where should we do politics? – Mosquito replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has hit back at the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for passing distasteful comments about his appointment to the Parliamentary Service Board.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed his unhappiness about the appointment of Mr. Asiedu Nketia onto the Parliamentary Service Board and described him as intrusive



“I’m unhappy with Asiedu Nketia on the Parliamentary Service Board. Asiedu Nketia has been a Member of Parliament. He is an intelligent person and maybe if he has to contribute to developing Parliament he could. My worry is his current position as the General Secretary,” the Suame MP noted.



Expressing his disappointment, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, “It has never happened before in the life of Parliament especially when you have a very intrusive General Secretary. Even in the course of normal business of Parliament, he will come and sit there to ensure that his people vote in a certain direction.”



But in an interview on Power FM’s Dwaboase programme, Asiedu Nketia said the Majority leader showcased ignorance whilst commenting on his new position.

“I think Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu went home after making that statement feeling guilty. How can you say, I’ll do politics with my position? Speaker Bagbin saw me to be an intelligent person who can also contribute to the development of parliament and he appointed me,” he said.



Apart from Parliament, where else does he think we can do politics? Parliament is rather the best place to deal with multiparty issues. Parliament is the hotbed of multiparty engagements,” he told host Kwame Minkah.



Urging Ghanaians to ignore the assertions of the Majority leader, Asiedu Nketiah pledged to put up his best and serve his country in that capacity.