15
Menu
News

‘If the cracks get deeper, the merrier for me’ – Majority Chief Whip on NDC ‘crisis’

Frank Annoh Dompreh 610x400.jpeg Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Minority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has reacted to the ongoing leadership crisis that has rocked the Minority Caucus in Parliament.

Annoh-Dompreh who is the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri told Accra-based Joy FM on January 26 that his side was concerned with the ongoings but also that it inured to the benefit of his side in the long term.

“It will be pretentious to say there is no interest, we are concerned,” adding the outgoing Haruna Iddrisu and incoming Cassiel Ato Forson “leadership are all people we work closely with…”

He lamented that he has never witnessed such a deep-seated row, adding that; “we are watching keenly, we are taking notes, we wish them all the best.”

Asked whether the Majority felt it could get an advantage, he responded: “If the cracks get deeper it is good for me… it gives me an edge in terms of the numbers and in terms of getting government business done.”

The NDC, through its General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to announce the replacement of three members: the Minority Leader, the deputy Minority Leader, and the Minority Chief Whip.

The NDC picked Ato Forson to replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority Caucus.

Other changes included Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele, who is the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.

While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is also retained as second deputy Minority Chief Whip.

SARA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Related Articles: