If the president shows interest, Ahmed Suale’s killers will be found – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central Constituency and New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated that should the country's president show interest, all deadly crimes can be successfully investigated and perpetrators prosecuted.

Agyapong asserts that to the extent that the president is head of the nation's security apparatus, anytime he expresses interest in any criminal offence, the relevant security services or agencies would endeavour to see that justice is served.



Speaking in an interview on Good Evening Ghana on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong cited the mysterious death of Ahmed Suale, an investigator with the Tiger Eye PI and argued that should the president express interest in the case, the necessary security agencies will work to find and prosecute the suspects.



“The problem is, if the president shows interest, the police will work (Ahmed Suale’s investigation)… what I will do if I’m elected president is I will encourage the police to investigate the case to the bottom, to uncover everything… I want to tell you that if I’m elected today, whether the case is dead or not, I will bring it back again to investigate,” he said.



He added that he will find the killers of Ahmed Suale if he becomes president to exonerate himself. “… I will show interest. I will show interest because it is me who has been accused, it is important to exonerate myself, to come out with the truth, that’s all,” he added.



Hussein-Saule was assassinated in Madina on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, by two unknown assailants.

The assailants shot him twice in his chest and once in his neck after breaking into his car. The Ghana Police Service is still investigating his murder, but no one has been arrested yet.



Watch the interview below (from 1:50:23):







AM/SARA