'If they annoy us, we will move 5000 people' - Sam George serves notice on #OccupyBoGDemo

Sam George says moving a 1000 people from his constituency is a small job

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has described his intention to move a thousand people from his constituency to join the Tuesday, October 3, 2023, #OccupyBoGDemo, as an easy thing to do.

He explained that it would not be the first time he would organise such large numbers for anything, and more particularly because the 100 number is a small one for him to do.



Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the maiden community engagement ahead of the #OccupyBoGDemo at Gbese, in the Odododiodio Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Sam George said that if he is annoyed, he would even move that number up 5 times.



“For me, moving a thousand people is a small logistics operation for me. For those who remember the health walk we did in Ningo-Prampram in the lead-up to the 2020 elections, people were going to the Volta Region and had to spend 10 hours on the road, so moving numbers is not a problem for me.



“Thousand is a small number. If they annoy us, we will move five thousand,” he said.

The #OccupyBoGDemo is being led by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), together with other political parties like the People’s National Convention, and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), among others, to get the Governor of the Bank of Ghana out.



The demo is also against what they say is the Bank of Ghana’s mismanagement and reckless mishandling of the affairs of the Bank, which resulted in a loss of GH¢60.8 billion and negative equity of GH¢55.1 billion in 2022, with its attendant hardships on Ghanaians.



TWI NEWS



AE/OGB