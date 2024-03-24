If we can't forgive each other, let's forget about 'breaking the 8' - Justin Kodua

Justin Kodua Frimpong, NPP General Secretary

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong has told party faithful that if they can’t forgive, then they should forget about power in 2025.

He has observed that there are people who bear grudges within the political party.



However, he believes such grudges need to be quashed so that they can work together for the betterment of the political party.



“If you can’t forgive anyone who has offended you, then let’s forget about power after 2024,” he told a charged crowd of party faithful in the Central Region.

Using his relationship with the former General Secretary of the political party, he said: “I don’t mind going to John Boadu to get his knowledge every day. If we win the election, my name will be mentioned.



"If you are a parliamentary candidate and you say someone did not support you during the internal elections, so, you can’t work with the person then you have a big problem.



"I want today to be a new beginning. All grudges in the political party should end today. Let’s come together as a family and build so that we can retain power,” he said.