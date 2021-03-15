If you are scared of being leader, step aside now – Koku Anyidoho to Ofosu-Ampofo

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has been accused of lacking the courage to assert himself as the chairman of the party.

According to Anyidoho, the party’s constitution empowers the national chairman to act as leader when they are in opposition.



He, however, believes Ofosu-Ampofo is ‘scared’ of fulfilling a party constitutional mandate.



“If Ofosu-Ampofo is scared of being the Leader of the NDC per the dictates of the NDCs constitution; he should step aside NOW!!!”.

Anyidoho blamed Ofosu-Ampofo for the attack on the leadership on the NDC MPs by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the party.



Koku, while commending Alban Bagbin for his response to Sammy Gyamfi’s attack, stated that the failure of Ofosu-Ampofo to take charge has led to the impression that Sammy Gyamfi is the leader of the party.



“I respect Rt. Honourable Speaker Bagbin for calling the bluff of that bed-wetting infant who has deceived himself into believing that he is the most important person in the NDC because, National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is scared of being the LEADER of the Party”, he posted.