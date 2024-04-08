‘If you cannot be faithful to a woman, you cannot be faithful to a nation’ – Dr Abu Sakara

Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, leader of the National Interest Movement,

The leader of the National Interest Movement, Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, has delved into the intricate relationship between personal fidelity and national allegiance.

According to him, one's commitment to their partner mirrors their allegiance to their country.



In an interview with GHOne TV, he said, “I don’t like saying this too much because people always misunderstand it. But I believe if you cannot be faithful to a woman, you cannot be faithful to a nation, because, that is your core; that is your house.



“And how you run your household and the commitment you have to it, tells me about the commitment you can have to a nation.”



Dr. Sakara Foster, who recently joined forces with the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, to contest in the 2024 presidential elections under the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) umbrella, also said he sees nothing wrong with the NDC's 24-hour economic policy proposal.



He said with the current state of affairs, Ghanaians have to work for longer hours for the economy to rebound.

“I'm glad you're asking these questions and I'm glad that we preceded it with a preamble of where we are, what we need and how we need to get out. So, I'm answering them in that vein. If you're in debt, you will have to work longer and harder to get out of debt.



“So, I don't see anything wrong with the 24-hour economy. That's where you should be headed. If you're going to have growth, you have to look for ways in which you can work harder and longer in order to overcome the negative and start getting into the positive,” he said on Monday, April 8, 2024.



