General News

If you stop the Sakawa acts, I'll call you Akyem Honourables - Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Mr. Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency Mr. Isaac Adongo has said his “the Akyem Sakawa Boys” comment was not directed to all people of the Akyem state but only a few government officials hence there is no way he is going to apologize to those holding a demonstration against Former President John Dramani Mahama.

“I have not insulted anyone I didn’t know, but for those that I targeted, there is no way I will render an apology because they are still practicing the Sakawa.”



“But those who went on a demonstration I don’t know them hence there is nothing I have said against them”. Mr. Isaac Adong told Kwame Adinkra in an interview on Pure FM Kumasi.



Some Chiefs and people of Akyem States on Wednesday, September, 9 held a demonstration against the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Former President John Dramani Mahama over his “the Akyem Sakawa Boys” Facebook post.



The demonstration which was led by Osabarima Okogyeman Apedja Ofori, Akyem Apapamhene and leader of Amantuamiensa accused the Former President and said that the post in which he sought to call a section of the people from Okyeman as ‘Sakawa boys’ (criminals) amounts to tribal bigotry remarks, abusive and provocative.



“Latest provocation…is indirect relation to the unsavory, reckless and incendiary comments made against the Chiefs and people of the three Akyem States by NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, endorsed, repeated, defended and justified by the former president and leader of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. John Mahama” Convener, Osabarima Okogyeman Apedja Ofori said in a press briefing.



But Mr. Adongo speaking on the issue noted that “If they (some people in government) behave in ways of Sakawa that is the words I will use for them. If they behave honourably, I will describe them as Akyem Honourables, if they behave responsibly, I will describe them as the changed Akyem responsible people. But if they behave in Sakawa ways, the Sakawa has come to stay until they change their ways and begins to put Ghana first.”

“If you parade those people (some people in government) before me, I will still describe them as such”, Isaac Adong stressed.



What did Mr. Mahama share on facebook?



John Dramani Mahama recently shared a comment by MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, in which he sought to say that an “Akyem Sakawa Mafia” in government initiated the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal to rob the state.



“Agyapa Royalties fraud is the last straw: The Akyem sakawa boys and grandpas must go,” was the headline of the original post that was also shared by Mr Mahama.



Since Mr. Mahama shared the post, it has been condemned as ethnocentric against the people of Akyem Abuakwa.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.