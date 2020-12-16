If you want to be poor, continue betting – Dag Heward-Mills tells youth

Popular Ghanaian clergyman, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has admonished Ghanaian youths to desist from sports betting if they want to cut poverty from their lives.

The pastor who heads the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches, formerly called the Lighthouse Chapel International gave the priceless piece of advice during a sermon delivered on Sunday, December 13, 2020.



He admitted he used to bet on races when he was very young and knowing the demerits he got from it, he wants students to depart from sports betting entirely.

“…When I was younger, I used to go to the horse races… and you’d see them coming, sometimes fifteen of them and those of us who were betting, you choose one and you bet on that one. I hear students have been betting? Look, If you want to be poor, continue betting,” he said.



