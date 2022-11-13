4
If you want to exercise your right go to the gym - Allotey Jacobs stings Martin Kpebu

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Lawyer Martin Kpebu led Kumepreko reloaded demonstration to register their displeasure with the Akufo-Addo administration; demanding that the President and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia resign.

Even though the lawyer was just exercising his rights, Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs believes he should "go to the gym" for that.

"If he wants to exercise his rights, he should go to the gym," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'

According to him, the call for the President and his Vice to resign "will amount to nothing. This country will be governed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. 2024, Ghanaians will go to the polls and decide".

