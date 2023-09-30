If your hands were tied behind, how did you leave 5 legacies? - Alan questioned

Alfred Kojo Thompson is a member of the New Patriotic Party

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Kojo Thompson, has responded to claims by former flagbearer aspirant of the party Alan Kyeremanten, that he [Alan] had his hands tied while he served as Trade Minister.

According to Kojo Thompson, Alan's claims were unfounded especially when he [Alan] listed some of his achievements during his tenure as a minister.



Alan Kyerematen, during a press conference in Accra stated that although he worked with limited resources during his tenure under the Akufo-Addo-led administration he delivered significant achievements for the government.



Alan Kyerematen cited the establishment of One District One Factory initiative, Automobile Assembly and Component Manufacturing, Business Resource Centres and Technology Solution Centers, among others as the fruits of his labour.



But Kojo Thompson, in an interview on Peace FM questioned how the former trade minister was able to chalk some successes if he



"If your hands were tied behind you how can you leave five legacies? Let's be truthful to ourselves. I love him as a person and I don't want to go into that ground but if they touch me I will bring things out. Because there are quite a number of things that should be discussed at home and not said in public."



He opined that Alan should quit blaming others noting that his resignation from the NPP will go a long way to affect his generation.

"Let us be realistic, he didn't man himself up to face the challenges of life and of politics. He has to face his own music because like he said in the beginning 'everything you do will hunt you after' because this resignation will not only affect him but his children and his children's children and that is a dent he has put on his political career."



NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Meanwhile, watch the story of Enoch, who has been on dialysis for 8 years, as he details his daily struggles, in this SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV video with host, Etsey Atisu, below:



