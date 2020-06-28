General News

Igbo community calls for continuous peaceful co-existence

Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the head of the Igbo Community in Ghana, has called on Nigerians living in Ghana to continue to be law-abiding and to maintain peace amidst the current diplomatic issue between the two nations.

His call follows the uncertainties that arose after the demolition of properties belonging to the Nigerian High Commission on the night of Friday, June 19, 2020, by yet to be identified persons.



A press release from the head of the Community expressed contentment that the Governments of Ghana and Nigeria have issued statements to show goodwill and to resolve the issue quickly.



According to release, Dr Ihenetu referred to a statement of Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, of the Nigerian Government being in talks with Ghanaian authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.



“We demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana,” he said.



The release said the head of the Community also referred to a statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, which it said, confirmed that unidentified individuals breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission and demolished a property under construction.

“The Ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961). Investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” the statement is reported as said.



It said Nigerians see Ghana as a second home and have lived peacefully in Ghana for decades contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.



“Nigerians, who share so many similarities with Ghana, constitute the highest number of foreign investors in the Ghanaian economy,” the release said.



The release said there is the need for Accra and Abuja to “ensure that the synergy and symbiotic relationship that has existed between our two countries for decades would continue for posterity’s sake.”





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.