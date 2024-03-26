Ignatius Baffour Awuah will be the best running mate for you – Group to Bawumia

Kwesi Korang, founder and leader of Patriots Ghana

Patriot Ghana, a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP), is advocating for the selection of Ignatius Baffour Awuah as the running mate for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The leader of the group, Kwesi Korang, is of the view that the MP for Sunyani West is not only qualified, competent, and skilled to partner Dr. Bawumia towards victory in the 2024 elections, but he is also someone who can help the party garner more votes required to win the presidential election.



He made the remarks in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio (87.5 FM) on March 25, 2024.



He was speaking on the reason why Dr. Bawumia should not consider any politician who works in the Ashanti region as a running mate since that will make the party lose the elections.



He opined that the quest for a running mate has brought a lot of challenges to the Ashanti region, with everyone seeking to be selected.



In that regard, he has cautioned the Vice President not to consider anyone from the region or someone who is known to be working as a politician from the region.

He proposed the MP and Employment Minister since, in his view, he will help the Vice President garner the needed votes for victory in 2024.



“Patriot Ghana is of the view that Ignatius Baffour Awuah is the best person to partner with Bawumia. He is not only competent; he is more than qualified and skilled, and he will be able to help us win more votes, especially in the Ashanti Region and the Bono Region.”



When the host Kwabena Agyapong made him aware that the runners would certainly come from the Ashanti region, he said, “If we are looking for somebody with Ashanti blood, then we should settle on Ignatius Baffour Awuah.



"He is also an Ashanti by blood but does not do his politics in the region. And so, if we want someone with Ashanti blood, then he is the best choice.



"He is the one to give us more votes as a running mate. That is why I want the Vice President to select him as his partner. He is the best choice. He has what it takes to be our next vice president," he added.