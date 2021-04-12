Ignore Adom Otchere’s ‘mischievous’ analysis on NDC – Asiedu Nketia to supporters

Johnson Asiedu Nketia (L) and Paul Adom Otchere (R)

The General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia has asked supporters of the party to disregard analysis made by ace broadcaster, Paul Adom Otchere on who leads the party into the 2024 general elections.

Mr Adom Otchere on his current affairs ‘Good Evening Ghana’ TV show has recently been discussing whether or not ex-President John Mahama will return to the ballot and run for president again in 2024. If he wins who will he pair with as running mate and if he does not win, what are the other possible pairings for the NDC.



But speaking on the Probe show on Joy News Sunday monitored by Kasapa FM, Mr Asiedu Nketia stated that he has very serious problems with the analysis being done by Mr Adom Otchere.

“He comes across as somebody who has been hired to just create mischieve in the NDC. Who gave him the authority to be doing the pairing, mentioning people. Mahama had a running mate, has Mahama come to tell him that in case he wins he wants to change the running mate? Who’s Adom Otchere to be dictating who will stand where and who will be the running mate. Have you ever heard that in NDC when we are going for any contest the possible flagbearers choose their running mate before going into the contest?”



He added, “I want to communicate clearly to NDC followers that they should ignore all the analysis that Paul Adom Otchere has been doing because it’s borne out of some mischief.”