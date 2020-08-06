Politics

Ignore Asiedu Nketia's voter suppression claims - NPP MP

Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah

The Manhyia North Member of Parliament Collins Owusu Amankwah has taken General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia to the cleaners describing him as a shameful politician.

The MP who is also the Chairman for Government’s Assurance Committee in parliament said the NDC stalwart's clash with the military and his accusation of voter suppression and intimidation were false, malicious and stock in the trade of the NDC.



Mr. Amankwah described the registration as the best organised in Ghana’s history.



He insisted the registration exercise is only reserved for eligible Ghanaians and not foreigners.

He encouraged all eligible voters who were yet to register to do so and vote massively for the NPP to continue with their good works.



He rubbished claims that the NPP was scared of losing the polls hence using ethnocentric agenda to prevent Ghanaians from registering.



"President Akufo-Addo is unifier and a man who wants to unite Ghanaians but the NDC is always trying to use this agenda to divide Ghanaians. We have always told them we are one people with a common destiny and our identity is that we are Ghanaians.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.