Ignore Mahama-backed fabricated stories against Akufo-Addo – Government

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Ghanaians have been urged to be vigilant and ignore bribery allegations made against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the National Democratic Congress.

The NDC at a press conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, challenged Akufo-Addo to resign for accepting $40,000 bribe from the Executive Director of the Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awolu.



Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communications of the NDC, said the image of the country has been tarnished by the president hence the need for him to step down.



“The New Patriotic Party supporters are guilty that is why they are all quiet on social media. Nana Addo has tarnished the image of Ghana. Ghana has no glory before the international community for this evil practice of bribery and corruption."



But in a statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the government said the accusations are false and without merit.



The government, despite claims of not being shocked by the allegations, wondered why former President John Dramani Mahama will consent to such acts by his party.



The government, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians to ignore the ‘fake news and fabricated stories from the NDC.

“The government of Ghana noted without much surprise, a desperate attempt by the campaign of John Mahama to falsely accuse the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of bribery.”



“Characteristic of the NDC’s reliance on waging a campaign of lies, fake news and fabrications, the opposition candidate and his party have now sponsored the doctoring of this video and superimposed it with new voices to create the false impression that it is a post-2016 event showing the President receiving a bribe,” portions of the statement read.



It reassured the public that President Nana Akufo-Addo has not engaged in any act of corruption.



It also urged journalists in the country to remain vigilant and subject every information to strict proof before publishing it.



It added that: “President Akufo-Addo has never been involved in any untoward conduct, let alone take a bribe. The original footage of the incident shows it dearly as a 2016 campaign donation and nothing more,” the release concluded.