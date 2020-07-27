General News

Ignore Sammy Gyamfi’s threats – Interior minister to police, soldiers

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry has called on security officials in the country to ignore what he says are threats from the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr Gyamfi has warned men and women in uniform who he claims are doing the bidding of the ruling NPP will be dealt with should the NDC win the December polls.



“Notice is hereby served to all unscrupulous Security Officials who have lent themselves to the despotic Akufo-Addo government as plaint agents of violence against innocent citizens, that the next NDC government will fish them out and deal with them mercilessly when power eventually shifts,” the NDC lead communicator said.



But in an interview with Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan, Mr. Dery argued the security personnel have been nothing but professional.

“We respect people’s rights and for anybody to threaten professionals who are employed, have their fundamental rights in consonance with the Constitution, that when they come to power they will relieve them of their positions I do not find that to be a reasonable position.



“We do not have police or soldiers who are doing the bidding of the NPP. No, we don’t have that. What I know is that we’re dealing with professional situation and that is what we respect” he said.



He stressed: “These are agencies that we should all respect and I can assure them that if they think that they will come to power and throw people away, there is due process in this country. People will go where they have to go and defend themselves. But what I can assure you is that this government is not using security agencies for its parochial purposes…..my gut feeling is that they are professionals and they’ll ignore it (threats of dismissal) with the contempt that it deserves”.

