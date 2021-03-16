'Ignore bigot authors; Ewes are peace-loving, conciliatory people’ - Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto has urged Ghanaians, especially Ewes, to calm down following an “offensive, divisive” publication about them in a new history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana’.

The book, published by Badu Nkansah Publications, has generated controversies after it emerged that some chapters described Ewes as inward-looking people.



Speaking on Morning Update on TV XYZ, Ablakwa who is a former Deputy Education Minister condemned the authors and described them as “agents provocateur” who wanted to “undermine national cohession.”



Although he had calmed down a section of the youth who had vowed to find the books and burn them, he said he had seen documents that show “the publishers received preliminary approval from the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA)”

“I make that point to buttress my point that people should not talk as though they knew nothing about its publication at all,” he told co-host Nana Abena Serwaa and stated he had filed an urgent request in Parliament for the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum to answer to the textbooks.



Asked whether Ewes were overreacting to the publication after the publishers had apologised publicly, the legislator said they were not.