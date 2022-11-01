Ignore calls for the removal of Dr Ben Asante as Ghana Gas CEO - Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP

CEO of Ghana Gas, Dr Ben Asante

The Evalue Ajomoro Gwira branch of the New Patriotic Party is urging the rank and file of the party and the general public to disregard calls for the dismissal Dr. Ben Asante as Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the party said that it has been impressed with the works of Dr. Ben Asante and shuddered to understand the calls being made by some executives of the Ellembelle branch of the party.



Evalue Ajomoro Gwira NPP noted in its statement that the delivery of key developmental projects have been a feature of Dr Ben Asante’s reign as CEO of Ghana Gas.



According to the party, under Dr Ben Asante’s leadership, there have been employment and scholarship opportunities for indigenes of the Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency.



The party surmised that the claims being made against Dr Ben Asante are borne out of vile tribalism which must be rejected and condemned.



“Evalue Ajomoro Gwira Constituency has had her fair share of CSR projects, recruitments, scholarships, internships and national service opportunities under the leadership of Dr. Ben Asante with support from our former MP, Hon Catherine Abelema Afeku.

“Support for traditional authorities since 2017, especially in the conduct of quarterly traditional council meetings, and Kundum festival celebrations is worth mentioning.



“Ghana Gas is now a household name in our Constituency due to the visionary leadership of Dr Ben Asante in decentralizing opportunities for the three Nzema Districts in terms of jobs, CSR projects and recognition. This was not the case prior to 2017.



“It is very worrying for a true party person to call for the head of Dr Ben Asante just on the bases that he is not an Nzema,” parts of the statement read.



The party also scolded some disgruntled youth who staged a demonstration against the Ghana Gas boss during this year’s Kundum celebrations at Atuabo on Sunday, October 30, 2022.



The party says the decision by the youth to ignore counsel from eminent personalities at the durbar to press ahead with the protest is outright disrespectful and an affront to the values and norms of the party.

“What is more worrying is the grave disrespect these youth showed to Hon Kennedy Agyapong, the board Chairman of Ghana Gas, Hon Freddy Blay, board Chairman of GNPC, Hon Catherine Afeku, MMDCEs and Awulae Amihere Kpayinli II at the grand durbar of the climax of Atuabo Kundum festival at Atuabo on Sunday, 30th October, 2022.



“After several hours of the engaging party leadership of our neighbor Ellembelle Constituency, the youth still went ahead to demonstrate, which nearly marred the beauty of the festival. This is alien to Nzema NPP and must be condemned.”



