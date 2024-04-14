Ignore fake and malicious list, I have not benefitted from any scholarship scheme - Okudzeto Ablakwa

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has vehemently denied any involvement with the GNPC Foundation Foreign Scholarship scheme.

His statement comes in response to a circulated list that names him and other members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as beneficiaries of the scheme during the Mahama administration.



Taking to his X handle on April 13, 2024, Ablakwa urged the general public to disregard the list, which he described as ‘malicious’ and ‘fake’.



Ablakwa also expressed his disappointment in the journalists who published the list without proper verification, a step he deems a fundamental journalistic duty.



He stated that he has alerted his legal team about the matter and will announce his next course of action.



“I have never applied for nor been a beneficiary of a government scholarship of any kind. I, therefore, implore the general public to treat with utter contempt the deplorable circulation of this malicious and fake GNPC Foundation Foreign Scholarship list.



“It is most condemnable that some journalists I hitherto had enormous respect for would proceed to further publish this defamatory list without conducting the basic ethical and professional journalistic requirement of verification,” he posted.







I have never applied for nor been a beneficiary of a government scholarship of any kind.



I therefore implore the general public to treat with utter contempt the deplorable circulation of this malicious and fake GNPC Foundation Foreign Scholarship list.



It is most condemnable… pic.twitter.com/rcRhHzuFTQ — Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) April 13, 2024

ID/EK