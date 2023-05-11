1
Ignore fake tribal social media post attributed to me - Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Joyce Bawah Mogtari Joyce Bawa Mogtari is Special Aide to John Mahama

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has urged the public to disregard a fake social media post attributed to her.

Referring to the post as having been shared from a clone account, she denies making any tribal comments against the Ashanti people.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Mogtari stated that, "As soon as they announced a government initiative to curb the spread of fake news, I knew that this infamous government had discovered a new scam! Clone the accounts of political opponents and set them up for attacks or create disaffection.”

She also expressed gratitude for the swift attention the fake tweet received, but hoped that people would instead "discount, discredit or report the fake tweets instead of sharing same across platforms knowing same to be false, fake and disinformation."

Mogtari firmly believes that the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is behind the creation of clone accounts to target political opponents and generate public outrage.

