Ignore false rumours, NDC is not behind recent fire outbreaks - Francis Sosu

Member of Parliament-elect for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu has dismissed claims on social media that the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is behind recent fire outbreaks in some markets across the country.

According to him, the NDC has a stake in the country and will not support anybody to destroy properties for political power.



He adds that this accusation is a deliberate attempt by the governing party to create an impression that the NDC is being desperate for power.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the MP-elect for Madina Constituency urged Ghanaians to disregard such rumour.



“I realised that there were rumours on social media suggesting that the NDC is behind the burning of some markets. I want everyone to know that the NDC as a political party has as much stake in Ghana as much as the ruling party so the NDC and John Mahama will not support anybody to go round and destroy property as a way of gaining political power.”



“I want everyone to disregard that rumour as something cooked either by the opposition party to create the impression that the NDC is being desperate. We are not desperate but just trying to uphold the will of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly known as Bureau of National Investigations in connection to the recent fire outbreak in the country.



There have been some fire outbreaks in some major markets in the country.



Market centres like Odwana, Koforidua, Kantamanto, Asankragwa and, lately, Kaneshie, have been torched in one way or the other.



Investigations are currently ongoing to know the cause of these fire outbreaks.