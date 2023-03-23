Ignore lies about Mahama being booed at Damango - NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) of the Savannah Region says the public should disregard a viral video claiming former President John Mahama was booed at Damango during the outdooring of the new Yagbonwura in Damongo on Tuesday.

According to the NDC, Mr. Mahama was welcomed with cheers and loud applause as his brilliant speech touched the hearts and minds of his tribesmen, chiefs, and elders at the ceremony.



“There was absolutely no reason or cause for anyone whatsoever to hoot at President Mahama. The false narrative of being booed must be treated with contempt.



“It was observed that a small group of people who were part of unruly and uncouth supporters of the NPP were on the blind side of President Mahama and his delegation, shouting and recording themselves. In the process, the detachment of police and military personnel ensured that they remained where they were, without the people at the durbar hearing whatever they were saying,” the NDC Communications Officer for Savannah region explained in a statement.



Below is the full statement



We have taken notice of a video circulated by Koku Anyidoho on behalf of the Bawumia-led faction of the NPP.

The video and narration sought to create an impression that former President John Mahama was booed by his own tribesmen at the outdooring of our new Yagbonwura in Damongo on Tuesday.



Here are the facts:



1. As a Royal and a native of the Gonja Kingdom, President John Mahama attended the event as a son and grandson of the land.



2. HE John Mahama, after all the protocols, paying homage to the new Yagbonwura with his delegation, stepped forward to deliver his speech, which had nothing to do with politics but was full of wisdom, history, and the great traditions of the great Gonja Kingdom.



3. He was welcomed with cheers and a loud applause as his brilliant speech touched the hearts and minds of his tribesmen, chiefs, and elders at the ceremony.

4. There was absolutely no reason or cause for anyone whatsoever to hoot at President Mahama. The false narrative of being booed must be treated with contempt.



5. It was observed that a small group of people who were part of an unruly and uncouth supporters of the NPP were on the blind side of President Mahama and his delegation, shouting and recording themselves. In the process, the detachment of police and military personnel ensured that they remained where they were, without the people at the durbar hearing whatever they were saying.



6. These were NPP supporters bussed into Damongo by the NPP, obviously because of the Vice President’s feeling of insecurity and nervousness. A total of five buses transported these supporters from Tamale and Wa to cheer him.



7. However, we wish to state in the strongest terms possible that the deliberate attempts by the NPP to always bus people from other regions into the Savannah Region just to cause confusion, disorder and mayhem at public functions will no longer be tolerated, and this will be the last caution.



8. For the records, H.E John Mahama remains the only president with an enviable record of projects in the entire Gonja kingdom from Senior High Schools (E Blocks at Daboya, Mpaha and Bamboi etc), Hospitals (Sawla, Buipe and Bamboi district hospitals etc), roads (147km Fufulso-Sawla road, Datoyili – Buipe road etc), factories (Buipe shea nut, Daboya smock, Savanah cement factories etc), water projects (Ntereso water project etc) among others.

For maximum satisfaction and the avoidance of doubt, kindly find attached two videos- one of the arrivals of President Mahama at the durbar ground, and the other, the beautiful speech delivered by the former president as he was cheered on by the good people of the Savannah region and all present.



Regional Communications Officer



Savannah Region NDC



Damongo