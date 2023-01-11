Ignore lies spewed against Asawase noble MP, he's at peace with everyone - NDC group fight back

Issah Ali, spokesperson for the Asawase Youth Front

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

A pro-NDC group within the Asawase constituency of the Ashanti region, Asawase Youth Front, has come to the defence of the MP Hon. Muntaka in a press conference indicating that all allegations levelled against the honourable member of parliament by a group of people within the constituency in a recent press conference are untrue.

According to them, the MP has been a peaceful man who always seeks to unite the party, contrary to the claims made by the group led by Umar Harris, the constituency communications officer.



Issah Ali, spokesperson for the Asawase Youth Front said, it was rather unfortunate that some people are damaging the image of the noble MP with these kinds of lies, thus, after creating a camp with the current chairman to cause confusion within the constituency.



He has however urged everyone to ignore the group's malicious allegations against the Member of Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.



Expressing worry over how the group wants to tarnish the MP's image, Ali touted the Muntaka's achievements in health, education, infrastructure, job creation, etc where he urged that such a hardworking person who has brought the image of the constituency to glory does not need to be destroyed as the group has started.



He further rubbished claims that the MP had plotted not to work with the current chairman, where he disclosed that the MP has been meeting with chairman Dauda on several occasions to discuss issues that will forge the party to victory. He however called on people to disregard such false allegations against the MP.

The new press conference comes in reaction to a press conference held on Monday (09/01/2023) in which some concerned youth of the Asawase constituency blamed the MP for creating division amongst members of the constituency with the use of an old chairman against the current chairman.



They also blamed the MP for pushing some people to publish fake news and other damaging statements against the current chairman, Mr. Faisal Dauda.



According to the Asawase NDC Youth Front, there is no truth in any of such allegations against the noble member of parliament.



"The Asawase Youth Front has noticed with great concern, the recent happenings within our dear constituency (Asawase).



We express our dismay at the recent "POLICE ISSUE involving our beloved Chairman Faisal Dauda a.k.a: Chairman Concern which has been taken to the media.

There have been attempts by some people, to make it appear as though it was our revered hardworking MP (Hon. Muntaka) who is behind the attempted arrest".



The group further cleared the air by indicating that the MP had no hands in the attempted arrest of the constituency chairman who allegedly assaulted someone.



According to them, there was an attempted arrest of the chairman after an assault case was filed against one Osman Alex who is a former constituency deputy communications officer.



"We wish to set the record straight, that;



1. The said attempted arrest of our respected constituency chairman (Concern), was based on a case of "ASSAULT", filed against him by Osman Alex,

2. The incident was reported to have happened at the Ashanti regional party office, in the presence of many party members.



3. The victim was rushed to the Manhyia hospital for emergency attention, after which he secured a police report to which evidence is available for all to see.



4. The scene observed today with the police tempting to arrest our chairman is reported to have been due to the chairman's failure to answer the police's invitation," the statement read.



The group has however described it as very unfortunate how some people would want to fault their hardworking MP, over a clear case of an assault thinking that, that would make him unpopular in advancing their unquenched interests.



"We want them to understand that no amount of lies against Hon. Muntaka, would diminish our love for him".

Describing him as a darling MP, the group further pledged that even if he should decide not to contest again, they would force him to serve, and that is the will of the Asawase constituents.