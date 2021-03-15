Ignore the religious myths about coronavirus vaccine - Apostle Osafo

Field Director of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle Enock Osafo

The Field Director of Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle Enock Osafo, has asked Ghanaians to take the coronavirus vaccines.

He said the members of the executive council of the CACI had taken the COVID-19 vaccine to discredit the religious myths surrounding it.



He said people who did not study the word of God were going about purporting negative stories about the vaccine.



Apostle Osafo said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



"COVID-19 is a disease and by God’s grace, a vaccine has been developed. If you would not go for it, don't spread false stories that would deter others from going for the vaccine," he added.

He appealed to the public, especially the congregants to get vaccinated to bring the pandemic under control.



He urged pastors in CACI to educate members on the vaccine to get rid of the inaccurate perception of people about the vaccine.



Apostle Osafo called on the public to comply with the safety protocols to limit the spread of the disease.