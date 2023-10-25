Ike City donates to Mepe flood victims

Isaac Ofori Amoako presenting the items

Source: Kofi Owusu, Contributor

Ike City, a modern-day business conglomerate has joined the growing list of donors of the Mepe flood victims by donating items worth several thousands of Cedis to the affected casualties.

The items included bags of long-grain perfumed rice, bags of sachets water, bails of second-hand clothes, and detergents.



CEO of the Afienya-based business entity Mr Isaac Ofori Amoako mentioned that the worrying videos of houses submerged in water due to the Akosombo Dam spillage stirred him to support the affected victims.



He said after the donation on Tuesday " ...indeed, this is very worrying. And like Biblical times, if you do it for your neighbor, you have to lend it to God, management thought it prudent to rally support for our Voltarian brethren.



" It is our widow's mite, but we at Ike City believe it will go a long way to support the affected victims. We may come again, seeing it on video is different from what we are witnessing now. We are really touched ."

The Ike City boss appealed to other corporate organizations to support the affected victims.



MP for the area, Okudzeto Ablakwa, who received the items expressed profuse appreciation to the donor for the gesture.



He promised to distribute it equitably for the intended purpose.