0
Menu
News

Illegal Miners invade forest reserves; destroy River Offin – Water Resources Minister devastated

Offfin Rv.jpeg File photo

Mon, 10 Oct 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah has expressed shock about the high level of pollution of the Offin River perpetrated by illegal miners.

This Minister expressed shock when she led officials of the Ministry and Ghana Water Company Limited on a visit and experience at first-hand the level of destruction caused by illegal miners to forest reserves at Abompeh in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti.

Razak Baba reports that the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her entourage viewed the highly polluted Offin River on a steel bridge leading to Abompe and adjoining Communities in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The visit was occasioned by the recent arrest of illegal miners within that area by a task force put together by the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners in collaboration with the District Assembly.

The tasked force, during a two-day operation, seized and destroyed 300 Chanfans used by the illegal miners in their nefarious activities.

From the steel bridge, the Minister saw the level of destruction of the forest reserve close to the river and abandoned equipment used by the illegal miners.

At a mini-durbar at Bedabour, which was attended also by residents of adjoining Communities, the representative of the Chief of Bedabour, Nana Akwasi Yeboah commended the District Chief Executive and the task force for their swift response in apprehending the illegal miners for destroying water bodies, farmlands and forest reserves in the area.

The District Chief Executive for Atwima Mponua, Mr. Isaac Kofi Marfo, pledged to ensure that water bodies and forest reserves within his jurisdiction are protected and called for the support of the Communities.

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited, Engineer Dr. Clifford Braimah said the activities of illegal miners, were a threat to “quality water production and supply from the Company’s water treatment plants due to the increasing turbidity level in the country’s water bodies”.

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah said, “polluted water bodies cost the State huge sums of money to make it potable and called for effective collaboration among stakeholders to defeat the nation wreckers.”

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Julius Debrah tells his story on how he became Chief of Staff
Why KT Hammond is trending on social media
Police arrest Agradaa over alleged church scam
World Cup: Samuel Eto'o attacks French broadcaster RFI over juju report
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
Police initiate investigations into Nana Agradaa’s ‘sika gari’ scam at her church
How Acheampong's government banned the use of petrol by private cars on weekends
Controller & Accountant General's Department suspends salaries of some public workers
How top government officials served food at Bawumia’s 59th birthday party