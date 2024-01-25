Illegal miner allegedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers

File photo

Benard Nti, a 26-year-old galamsey operator, was fatally shot by armed robbers in Wasa Asuogya Krobo, Amenfi East municipality, western region.

Two Chinese illegal miners, Benard Nti and two others, were attacked by suspected armed robbers while transporting gold for a refinery in a Toyota pickup.



Two armed robbers, on a motorbike, fatally shot the deceased’s head with a pump-action gun and pistol.



However, the two Chinese men and the driver managed to escape.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Wasa Akropong government hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.



The police have also begun an investigation into the incident.