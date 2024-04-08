Illegal miner falls and drowns in abandoned mining pit

The deceased was confirmed dead on arrival at the Akrofuom Health Centre

An illegal miner in his early 20s, only identified as Akwasi, has fallen and drowned in an abandoned mining pit at Sibriso near Akrofuom, in the Akrofuom District of the Ashanti Region.

According to the account of his colleagues to the police, the deceased together with others were prospecting for gold in the area, but he fell into one of the illegal mining pits, filled with water but was rescued and rushed to Akrofuom Health Centre for treatment but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body has since been removed and deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy.