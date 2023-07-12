Illegal miner jailed 15 years for harming neighbour

File photo

Source: GNA

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced a 26-year-old illegal miner to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour, for causing harm to his neighbour.

Prince Cudjoe, alias Abeiku, who had no legal representation, pleaded guilty and the court presided over by Hathie Ama Manu, convicted him on his own plea.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, told the court that the complainant, Daniel Mensah, a farmer, resided with Cudjoe at Ndadieso near Aboso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.



The court heard that about five years ago, Cudjoe unlawfully entered the complainant’s room and stole an unspecified amount of money which led to his arrest.



Cudjoe was prosecuted and at the end of trail, he was convicted and sentenced to prison, Chief Inspector Lartey said.



He said when the completion of his sentence and return home, the Cudjoe was unhappy with the complainant’s action, and they became aggrieved against each other.



On April 22, this year, at about 20:00 hours, the complainant met Cudjoe at the back of his house while on his way home from the farm, and he asked him where he was coming from, but because they were not in talking terms the complainant did not answer the question but instead walked away.

According to Chief Inspector Lartey, the ex-convict became offended and pushed the complainant, but he proceeded to his house, Cudjoe trailed him, held his neck and hit him severally against a wall.



He said the complainant who sustained injury on the head, shouted for help and Cudjoe sensing danger fled into a nearby bush and went into hiding.



A formal complaint was lodged at the Aboso police station by the complainant, and thereafter a medical report form was issued to enable him undergo treatment, the results was later brought to the police duly endorsed by a medical officer, the prosecution said.



On June 17, 2023, the police had information that Cudjoe had resurfaced and was hiding in his room at Ndadieso, but he was apprehended by the youth of the town and handed over to the police.



During an interrogation, he admitted the offence in his police caution statement and was subsequently charged with the offence and put before court.