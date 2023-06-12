1
Illegal miners clash, one dead at Atewa Forest

Mon, 12 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

One person has been found dead in Atewa Forest at Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern region after an alleged violent clash between two illegal mining groups.

According to sources, there were exchanges of gunshots leading to the death of one and others are believed to have sustained gunshot injuries.

The illegal miners fled after the deadly clash leaving the dead body in the bush.

It was reported that, the police moved into the the forest to retrieve the body, which has been deposited at the Kibi government Hospital morgue.

