Illegal miners invade cocoa farms at Asante-Bekwai – District Cocoa Officer laments

The District Cocoa Officer for Bekwai District in the Ashanti Region, Mr Prince Kofi Amaoko says illegal mining activities in the area are hampering the progress of cocoa farming in the area.

Mr Amoako who has expressed doubt in the future of cocoa farming in the country due to the uncontrolled felling of cocoa trees by illegal miners has called for immediate action to protect cocoa farms the galamseyers.



The District Cocoa Officer said this during an event to educate cocoa farmers dubbed “Cocoa Rally “, at Pampaso community on Tuesday,, May 30,2023.



Speaking to Nancy Boamaah, a student of OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies at the sidelines of the event, Mr Prince Kofi Amaoko said Ghana will suffer if authorities allow cocoa farms to be destroyed by gold miners.



He charged all Ghanaians to support the fight against ‘galamsey’ in cocoa growing areas as a form of deliberately protecting the national pride.



“I am calling on all and sundry to join the campaign in sensitising farmers about the economic, nutritional and health benefits derived from cocoa cultivation as against the immediate benefits that galamsey seeks to promise”.

“Cocoa continues to be our national pride and we must deliberately protect it. It has a great measure of nutritional and health benefits, and it must be made part of the daily meals of all. Let’s take advantage of this niche crop and protect it for posterity”. He said.



Some of the Cocoa farmers who were at the event commended the District Cocoa officers for the education



They said the event was an eye opener as it paved way for the farmers to get important information on cocoa farming.



The however called on the government to stop the menace of illegal mining on cocoa farms.