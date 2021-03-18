Illegal mining: 59 Changfang motors destroyed along Tano and Bonsa rivers – Police

The Ghana Police Service has said it has destroyed some 59 Changfang motors in the Western Region

The Ghana Police Service has said it has destroyed some 59 Changfang motors which were being used to operate illegal mining activities in the Western Region.

Sharing the development via Twitter on March 18, 2021 the Police said its Operation Vanguard Unit in four days was able to destroy the machines which were built along the rivers Tano and Bonsa respectively.



The Police explained the operation was led by the Western Regional Superintendent of Police, William Kwofie Jabialu and formed part of its mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region.



“The activities of these floating boats on the rivers among others are the main cause of the poor water turbidity. Illegal miners are warned to stop the act or be arrested to face the full rigors of the law,” the Police said.



Meanwhile, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has given a firm assurance to deal with the issues of illegal mining plaguing the country without ‘fear our favour’



Giving the assurance during his ministerial vetting last month, the newly appointed minister said he will vigorously apply the law in dealing with the ‘galamsey’ menace which has been of concern for years.



The Western Regional Operation Vanguard 17 Task Force, which assumed operations on 12 March 2021 has destroyed fifty-nine (59) changfang machines built on river the Tano and Bonsa rivers in the Western Region. pic.twitter.com/JJXSsGbiqo — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 18, 2021

The Western Region Force, commanded by Superintendent of Police Mr. William Kwofie Jabialu, destroyed the machines as part of their mandate to curb illegal mining activities and water pollution in the region. pic.twitter.com/vlmWcZHbTM — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 18, 2021