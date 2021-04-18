Illegal mining: 'We must reduce the time it takes to give licence' – Inusah Fuseini

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini

A former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini, has explained that the cost of formalisation and bureaucracy are partly to blame for the illegal mining challenge confronting the country.

According to him, some people borrow the monies to engage in mining endeavours and democracy sometimes proves costly.



“He goes to apply and it takes him two years to get the license. Even before he goes to dig the ground, he’s already very indebted to the lender so there is pressure, a push for him to engage in illegal activity.”



He thus stressed that “we must reduce the time it takes to give a license.”

The former minister who was speaking to Accra-based Citi Fm recalled the first thing he did after being appointed as the sector minister in former President Mahama's government was to “sign all applications for small scale miners.”



“When you waste time, cost builds up and even those who are licensed are pushed to go and do illegal mining,” he opined.