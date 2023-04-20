Illegal occupants of Gbese stool lands have six months to vacate lands - Chiefs warn

The Gbese Stool has a large area of land in Accra

The Gbese stool in the Greater Accra Region has issued a stern warning to individuals illegally occupying Gbese stool lands.

They have been given a deadline of six months from April 19, 2023, to vacate the lands, since the court has decided that the occupants have no legal rights to the land due to the use of dishonest and fraudulent means to acquire them.



During the royal launch of the Gbese paramountcy, Nii Okai Kasablofo V, the principal kingmaker of the Gbese stool, emphasized that after the deadline, forceful measures would be employed to reclaim the lands.



“The litigations have come to an end, and it will come no more and so let us all rally behind the Gbese Paramountcy. The Gbese Paramountcy wishes to re-echo that Gbese Stool lands which are in wrongful hands or illegally acquired must be surrendered to the paramountcy without fail after an amnesty of six months granted starting today, April 19, 2023. No extension will be entertained by the Gbese Stool.”

He urged everyone to support the Gbese Paramountcy in its bid to regain ownership of the lands.



In addition to the land dispute, the stool also announced its plans to register market queens within the Gbese Traditional Area, enabling them to contribute to the development of Gbese.



JNA/DO